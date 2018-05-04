Castillo (abdomen) is not in the lineup Friday against Minnesota.

Castillo will receive another day off after being scratched from Thursday's lineup due to lower abdominal pain. The club has yet to describe the severity of his injury at this time, so continue to consider Castillo day-to-day. In his place, Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

