Castillo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 9-7 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

It's been a very slow start for Castillo. He is hitting just .171, but actually that's an improvement from .083 a few days ago. He's 4-for-11 (.364) in the last three games. Castillo is slashing .171/.358/.371 with two homers, six RBI and two runs in 35 at-bats during 12 games this season.