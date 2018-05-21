White Sox's Welington Castillo: Hits sixth home run
Castillo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rangers.
Castillo got the White Sox on the board in the second inning, blasting his sixth home run of the season. It was first since his multi-home run effort on May 8, but he had remained relatively productive in the meantime, going 9-for-28 in that span. He is now hitting .260/.306/.471 in 104 at-bats this season.
