White Sox's Welington Castillo: Homers in loss
Castillo went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
Sparking a ninth-inning rally, Castillo turned the second pitch he saw into a two-run home run off Hansel Robles to bring the White Sox within one. Unfortunately, the score would not come any closer as the Angels notched the win. It was Castillo's seventh long ball and eighth double over 52 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Extends hit streak•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Losing work to Skole•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Back from personal leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...