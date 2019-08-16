Castillo went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

Sparking a ninth-inning rally, Castillo turned the second pitch he saw into a two-run home run off Hansel Robles to bring the White Sox within one. Unfortunately, the score would not come any closer as the Angels notched the win. It was Castillo's seventh long ball and eighth double over 52 games this season.