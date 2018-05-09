Castillo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Pirates.

Castillo recently dealt with an abdominal strain that forced him to miss a stretch of games last week, but his two-homer explosion Tuesday is evidence that the injury is behind him. It was the seventh multi-homer game of his career.

