White Sox's Welington Castillo: Inks deal with White Sox
Castillo signed a two-year contract with the White Sox on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
This agreement comes with a club option, and will give Castillo a little more security after declining a $7 million option from Baltimore in November. During the 2017 season, the backstop slashed .282/.323/.490 with a career-high 20 home runs, and 53 RBI. The 30-year-old will likely slide into a starting role with Chicago, as Kevan Smith serves as his back up while also being a reliable bat out of the DH spot.
More News
