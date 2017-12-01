Castillo signed a two-year contract with the White Sox on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This agreement comes with a club option, and will give Castillo a little more security after declining a $7 million option from Baltimore in November. During the 2017 season, the backstop slashed .282/.323/.490 with a career-high 20 home runs, and 53 RBI. The 30-year-old will likely slide into a starting role with Chicago, as Kevan Smith serves as his back up while also being a reliable bat out of the DH spot.