White Sox's Welington Castillo: Lands on IL
Castillo (head) was placed on the injured list Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It was reported Friday that Castillo was not in the concussion protocol, but perhaps that has changed. He will be out through the end of May. Seby Zavala was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
