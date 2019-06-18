Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left oblique.

Castillo left Sunday's game against the Yankees with what was at the time referred to as lower-back tightness. The injury was evidently severe enough for him to miss at least 10 days, though the White Sox have yet to specify a timeline for his return. Zack Collins was called up to serve as the backup catcher behind James McCann.

