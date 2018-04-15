Castillo (knee) told manager Rick Renteria that he would've been able to play if Saturday's game wouldn't have been postponed, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Castillo exited Tuesday's contest with knee soreness, but it seems like getting a few days off has him back at full health. With Sunday's game also postponed, it seems as if the backstop has an excellent chance of returning to the lineup as usual for Monday's series opener with the Athletics.