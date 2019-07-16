White Sox's Welington Castillo: Likely to return Tuesday
Castillo (oblique) is expected to be activated off the injured list Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox presaged Castillo's activation Monday when they sent prospect Zack Collins back to Triple-A Charlotte following that night's loss to the Royals. Castillo went 5-for-21 with a home run and five RBI while on rehab.
