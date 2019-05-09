Castillo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians.

On the bench for the seventh time in 11 games, Castillo appears to have slipped to second on the depth chart at catcher behind James McCann, who has emerged as one of the best offensive performers at his position in the early stages of the season. With one of their top power hitters in Eloy Jimenez (ankle) on the injured list, the White Sox won't hesitate to keep McCann's hot bat in the lineup over Castillo, who owns a mediocre .600 OPS across 76 plate appearances.