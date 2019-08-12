White Sox's Welington Castillo: Losing work to Skole
Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Castillo appears to have fallen behind Matt Skole on the depth chart at designated hitter. Since returning in mid-July following a one-month stint on the injured list, Castillo is slashing .188/.216/.313 across 15 games.
