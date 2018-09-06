White Sox's Welington Castillo: Makes third consecutive start
Castillo went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Tigers.
Castillo made his third consecutive start with one of those being as the designated hitter. Since Castillo was activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier this week, manager Rick Renteria has used the catcher and DH positions to rotate the three catchers on the roster. Castillo's getting his baseball legs underneath him after serving an 80-game suspension and will eventually resume the role as the team's primary catcher. The White Sox signed Castillo to a two-year deal during the offseason with the intent of hm being the No. 1 catcher for 2018 and 2019.
