Castillo (suspension) has joined Triple-A Charlotte for his rehab assignment.

Castillo has been on rehab assignment in Arizona to this point but makes his way to the Knights as he nears his return to the White Sox. The 31-year-old is eligible to return from his 80-game suspension Aug. 23 in Detroit, but the White Sox won't rush to return him to the active roster. The veteran catcher will serve as designated hitter with Charlotte on Friday, but will need break off the rust behind the plate before returning to Chicago.

