White Sox's Welington Castillo: Nearing return to action
Castillo (concussion) has been participating in baseball activities and feels ready to return from the 7-day injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Castillo was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a foul tip off his catcher's mask May 24, but he hasn't experienced any concussion-like symptoms since resuming baseball activities. He caught a bullpen Friday and feels healthy enough to come off the injured list when first eligible Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether the White Sox will bring him back right away.
