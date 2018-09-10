White Sox's Welington Castillo: Needs more at-bats
Castillo went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Angels and is 2-for-19 since his return from an 80-game suspension.
Castillo acknowledged to Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune that he needs more at-bats to get his timing down but understands the time share at catcher with Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith may not give him those regular at-bats.
