Castillo went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Angels and is 2-for-19 since his return from an 80-game suspension.

Castillo acknowledged to Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune that he needs more at-bats to get his timing down but understands the time share at catcher with Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith may not give him those regular at-bats.

