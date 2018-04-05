White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not in Thursday's lineup
Castillo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Castillo will receive a standard day off after starting four of the first five games of the season behind the plate. Omar Narvaez will take his place at bat eighth in the order.
