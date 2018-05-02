White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Castillo is out of the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Castillo will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's affair. Omar Narvaez will get the nod behind the plate and bat sixth in the order. Expect Castillo back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Minnesota.
