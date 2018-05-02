Castillo is out of the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Castillo will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's affair. Omar Narvaez will get the nod behind the plate and bat sixth in the order. Expect Castillo back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Minnesota.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories