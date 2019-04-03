White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not starting Wednesday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox haven't cleared Castillo to start consecutive games while he continues to manage a lower-back issue, so he'll check out of the lineup in the series finale after catching Monday's game. James McCann steps in behind the plate in Castillo's stead.
