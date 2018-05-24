White Sox's Welington Castillo: Officially suspended Thursday
Castillo was suspended for 80 games Thursday after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
This suspension came as expected after Castillo tested positive for a PED, although it wasn't officially handed down until Thursday. Castillo won't be eligible to return until mid-August.
