White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench again Sunday
Castillo is on the bench for the second time in three games Sunday against the Royals.
Castillo was the presumed starter for the White Sox throughout drat season, but it's been James McCann in an apparent starting role through the first three games of the season. It's an odd decision, as Castillo's career 100 wRC+ is far better than McCann's 75, and neither has a particularly strong reputation as a pitch framer. It may take some time to see if Castillo is truly headed for a backup role or if the pair is set for more of a 50-50 split.
