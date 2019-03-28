White Sox's Welington Castillo: On bench for opener
Castillo is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Royals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Castillo looked like a good bet to break camp as the White Sox's top backstop, but that's suddenly more of a question mark with James McCann behind the plate for the opener. McCann was the better performer of the two at the dish this spring, so it's possible manager Rick Renteria is just riding the hotter bat for Opening Day. It could also just be a situation where Renteria wants McCann to act as the personal catcher for starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Rejoins lineup•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Battling sore back•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Cranks first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits again Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....