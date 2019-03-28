Castillo is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Royals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Castillo looked like a good bet to break camp as the White Sox's top backstop, but that's suddenly more of a question mark with James McCann behind the plate for the opener. McCann was the better performer of the two at the dish this spring, so it's possible manager Rick Renteria is just riding the hotter bat for Opening Day. It could also just be a situation where Renteria wants McCann to act as the personal catcher for starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.