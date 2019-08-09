White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of Friday's lineup
Castillo is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Athletics.
Castillo is 4-for-10 with a double, home run and two RBI in his last two games, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Matt Skole will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
