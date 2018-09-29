White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Castillo takes a seat for the fourth time in the last six games after starting the matinee in Friday's doubleheader. The 31-year-old is slashing .235/.278/.275 in 51 at-bats since returning to the White Sox in early September. Omar Narvaez will start behind the plate and bat fifth against the Twins.
