Castillo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Castillo takes a seat for the fourth time in the last six games after starting the matinee in Friday's doubleheader. The 31-year-old is slashing .235/.278/.275 in 51 at-bats since returning to the White Sox in early September. Omar Narvaez will start behind the plate and bat fifth against the Twins.