Castillo (knee) is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rick Renteria will give Castillo the day off after the catcher was removed from Tuesday's game due to right knee soreness. Renteria doesn't expect Castillo to miss an extended period of time, reiterating that he's in a "day-to-day state" going forward, though he will undergo an MRI prior to Wednesday's contest. In his absence, Omar Narvaez will get the nod behind the plate and bat eighth.