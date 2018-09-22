White Sox's Welington Castillo: Productive in return
Castillo went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cubs.
Castillo returned to action after missing two games due to soreness in his elbow. He's still experiencing discomfort when swinging the bat, but is able to play through the issue by wearing a wrap. After he missed 80 games due to a suspension and another 12 in the minors while preparing for his return to the majors, the White Sox will want to get Castillo as many starts behind the plate as possible. He's expected to be the team's primary catcher next season and missed significant time to establish a rapport with the White Sox's young starters.
