Castillo (suspension) has been on a rehab assignment in Arizona in preparation for his reinstatement, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Castillo, who was suspended for 80 games on May 24, is eligible to rejoin the White Sox on Aug. 23 in Detroit, but the team likely won't bring him back right away. "Hopefully we'll know exactly where he's at in the next couple of days," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's still a little bit away, but still got to get himself back and playing." Renteria added that Castillo needs to brush up on his catching skills as well. It certainly helps the White Sox that Omar Narvaez has picked up the slack since Castillo received the suspension. That gives the team some space to make sure Castillo gets some at-bats under his belt, and that he can make the throws a catcher needs to make.