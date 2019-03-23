Castillo (back) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Castillo will make his first spring appearance in a week after getting some time off to tend to a sore back. The backstop had already logged 22 plate appearances prior to the temporary shutdown, so he should be ready to pick up the start behind the plate in the White Sox's regular-season opener March 28 in Kansas City.