White Sox's Welington Castillo: Resting Wednesday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Castillo's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise after he spent all 18 innings behind the dish in the first two games of hte series Monday and Tuesday. James McCann will catch for Lucas Giolito as Chicago looks to push its winning streak to four.
