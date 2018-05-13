Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Castillo will take a seat after four consecutive starts and afford Omar Narvaez some work behind the dish. The 31-year-old's bat is beginning to heat up after an abdominal issue briefly sidelined him earlier in the month, with Castillo recording six hits in 19 at-bats and homering twice over his past five appearances.

