White Sox's Welington Castillo: Retreats to bench Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Castillo will take a seat after four consecutive starts and afford Omar Narvaez some work behind the dish. The 31-year-old's bat is beginning to heat up after an abdominal issue briefly sidelined him earlier in the month, with Castillo recording six hits in 19 at-bats and homering twice over his past five appearances.
