White Sox's Welington Castillo: Returns to action
Castillo went 1-for-3 in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.
Castillo used three consecutive postponements over the weekend to shake off a knee injury that cost him a couple of games last week. He's started nine of the first 13 games.
