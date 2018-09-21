White Sox's Welington Castillo: Returns to lineup Friday
Castillo (elbow) is back in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Castillo returns after missing a pair of games due to elbow soreness. He still has some discomfort when swinging and is wearing a wrap but is able to play through the issue, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
