White Sox's Welington Castillo: Returns to White Sox
Castillo (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Castillo spent the minimum 10 days on the DL with right shoulder inflammation, making his return to the White Sox after serving his 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances. Omar Narvaez has played quite well -- slashing .284/.374/.432 in 229 at-bats -- in Castillo's absence, and it remains to be seen how the White Sox divvy up the playing time behind the plate upon his return, though he is not present in Sunday's lineup.
