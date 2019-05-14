White Sox's Welington Castillo: Rocks double, homer in win
Castillo went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Cleveland.
Castillo, who opened the season as the primary catcher, has fallen behind James McCann on the depth chart and needs more showings like Monday to get back the playing time he's lost. Monday's two-hit effort moved his average up to .186.
