White Sox's Welington Castillo: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Castillo was scratched from the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland for undisclosed reasons.
It's unclear if the change is injury-related or simply strategic -- the White Sox also altered their originally-released lineup prior to Tuesday's game for reasons that did not seem to have anything to do with an injury. Omar Narvaez will bat in Castillo's fifth spot as a designated hitter, while Kevan Smith will move from DH to catcher.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Day off Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Claiming starting role•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Needs more at-bats•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Makes third consecutive start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....