Castillo was scratched from the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland for undisclosed reasons.

It's unclear if the change is injury-related or simply strategic -- the White Sox also altered their originally-released lineup prior to Tuesday's game for reasons that did not seem to have anything to do with an injury. Omar Narvaez will bat in Castillo's fifth spot as a designated hitter, while Kevan Smith will move from DH to catcher.

