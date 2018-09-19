Castillo's absence from Wednesday's game against the Indians is due to left elbow soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Castillo was originally listed in Chicago's lineup before being scratched with the injury. Fellow catchers Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith are both in the lineup in his absence, with Narvaez serving as the designated hitter. Narvaez is the one more likely to gain at-bats while Castillo remains out.