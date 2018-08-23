Castillo was activated from his 80-game suspension and placed on the 10-day DL due to right shoulder inflammation Thursday.

Castillo will continue to rehab at Triple-A Charlotte for the time being. The catcher has been with Charlotte for the past week, during which he's gone 4-for-16 with one RBI across five games. Castillo was handed the 80-game suspension in May for violating the league's joint drug agreement after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.