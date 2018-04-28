White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits Game 2 on Saturday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Castillo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during the Game 1 victory, but he was unlikely to start both games behind the plate regardless. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat eighth for the White Sox in the nightcap.
