Castillo is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Castillo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during the Game 1 victory, but he was unlikely to start both games behind the plate regardless. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat eighth for the White Sox in the nightcap.

