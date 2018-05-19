White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits out Saturday
Castillo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Castillo is hitting well enough through 29 games for the White Sox, posting a .248/.296/.436 slash line with five homers. He hasn't been able to match the .282/.323/.490 line he posted last season, but his numbers are more or less in line with his career stats and are completely adequate for a catcher. Omar Narvaez will get the start in his place Saturday.
