Castillo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.

Castillo is hitting well enough through 29 games for the White Sox, posting a .248/.296/.436 slash line with five homers. He hasn't been able to match the .282/.323/.490 line he posted last season, but his numbers are more or less in line with his career stats and are completely adequate for a catcher. Omar Narvaez will get the start in his place Saturday.