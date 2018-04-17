White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits out Tuesday
Castillo is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Castillo appears to be healthy again, as he was able to start Monday's contest. However, the White Sox will ease him back into action by giving him Tuesday night off. Omar Narvaez will set up behind the plate in his place.
