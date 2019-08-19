White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Monday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
He'll be on the bench for a second straight game while Matt Skole occupies the designated-hitter spot and James McCann starts behind the dish. Skole remains Castillo's primary competition for a spot in the everyday lineup, as McCann has cracked the starting nine at either catcher or DH for seven straight contests.
