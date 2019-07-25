White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Thursday
Castillo is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
Castillo has started six of the last eight games since returning from an oblique injury, going just 3-for-25 (.120) with nine strikeouts in those appearances. He'll sit for the second straight day Thursday as AJ Reed picks up a start at DH in his stead.
