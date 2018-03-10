Castillo is 3-for-15 with a home run, five RBI and strikeouts over seven spring games.

Castillo, who had a breakout season with the Orioles in 2017, eschewed his player option to remain in Baltimore for the opportunity to get more playing with the White Sox. He represents a significant upgrade offensively over last year's tandem of Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith and should be the primary backstop in 2018.