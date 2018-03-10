White Sox's Welington Castillo: Slow spring start
Castillo is 3-for-15 with a home run, five RBI and strikeouts over seven spring games.
Castillo, who had a breakout season with the Orioles in 2017, eschewed his player option to remain in Baltimore for the opportunity to get more playing with the White Sox. He represents a significant upgrade offensively over last year's tandem of Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith and should be the primary backstop in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Inks deal with White Sox•
-
Welington Castillo: Opts to become free agent•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.