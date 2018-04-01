White Sox's Welington Castillo: Stops skid with key knock Saturday
Castillo went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double Saturday that propelled the White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Royals.
The two-bagger fell just short of a home run when he lifted a Brandon Maurer offering off the top of the right-field fence of Kauffman Stadium. It marked Castillo's first hit and RBI in nine at-bats with his new club. His 20-homer, .282/.323/.490 slash line with the Orioles last year gave him a lofty fantasy outlook heading into the 2018 season, and continuing to hold a spot in the middle of an order will keep him relevant in most mixed fantasy leagues.
