White Sox's Welington Castillo: Swats two homers Monday
Castillo went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Unfortunately for the White Sox, they couldn't put any men on base for Castillo to drive in, as they left 14 men on base. The 31-year-old backstop is coming off a career-high 20 homers last season and could challenge that mark in 2018 when he's expected to get a majority of starts behind the plate. He's caught three of the first four games so far.
