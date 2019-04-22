White Sox's Welington Castillo: Takes seat for series opener
Castillo is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Castillo will give way to James McCann for Monday's series opener after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday. The backstop is slashing .158/.333/.342 with two homers through 13 appearances this season.
