White Sox's Welington Castillo: Takes seat Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Castillo returned from an abdominal injury to catch for Hector Santiago in Saturday's loss, logging all nine innings behind the plate while going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. With Castillo suffering no reported setbacks during the contest, his absence Sunday simply seems to be maintenance-related with the White Sox playing a day game after a night game.
