Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

Castillo will be on the bench for back-to-back contests after sitting out the second half of a doubleheader Saturday. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the first game of the twin bill, spelling an end to a five-game hitting streak. Omar Narvaez gets the nod behind plate for the series finale in Kansas City.

