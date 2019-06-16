White Sox's Welington Castillo: Third straight start
Castillo will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and will bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees.
Castillo has been the main beneficiary of manager Rick Renteria's recent decision to move Yonder Alonso into more of a part-time role. With Alonso no longer plugging up the DH spot, Castillo and fellow backstop James McCann have both been able to stick in the lineup on a fairly regularly basis. Castillo is only hitting .238 since returning from a concussion earlier this month, though he has smacked two home runs in seven games.
