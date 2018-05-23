Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Castillo has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, bringing his slash line to .270/.314/.477. He has six home runs and 15 RBI to go along with five doubles and 12 runs scored. On May 1 Castillo was hitting .221, and he's done well over the month to raise up his numbers.