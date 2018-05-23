White Sox's Welington Castillo: Three-hit night with RBI
Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Castillo has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, bringing his slash line to .270/.314/.477. He has six home runs and 15 RBI to go along with five doubles and 12 runs scored. On May 1 Castillo was hitting .221, and he's done well over the month to raise up his numbers.
More News
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Hits sixth home run•
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sits out Saturday•
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Wednesday•
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Retreats to bench Sunday•
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Homers twice Tuesday•
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Takes seat Sunday•
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart